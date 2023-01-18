When Michael Norris told me on December 12, 2022 that he resigned as head football coach at Vidalia High School, one of my first calls was to Viking offensive coordinator Josh Loy, who had applied for the Vidalia head coaching job twice in the past.
“So, you going to apply/“
Loy hesitated a bit, which I knew wasn’t a good sign.
Even when he spent time as head coach at Trinity Episcopal, Delta Charter and Block, and served as an assistant coach at Cathedral, Natchez High, Adams Christian and Denham Springs, Loy confided to me he always wanted to be head coach at Vidalia High.
“Vidalia has always been a place that I thought would be a great fit for me,” Loy told me when he accepted the offensive coordinator job. “It’s a sleeping giant with a lot of potential. I’ve applied before but it just didn’t work out. But, I have always been interested in Vidalia High.”
Loy was actually very close to interviewing for an assistant coaching position at West Feliciana High, having already interviewed with the head football coach.
I watched Josh when he played football at Trinity and Cathedral, a hard-nosed running back who was a coach’s dream player — smart, football smart, team player, great work ethic and a coach on the field.
But while Vidalia was always a dream job, THE dream job for Loy was being a head coach at his alma mater.
When Chuck Darbonne resigned at Cathedral High at the end of the 2022 football season, Loy was set to put all of his eggs in one basket.
“I really want that Cathedral job,” Loy told me.”That’s what I am going after right now.”
Loy and wife Carol have three daughters who attend Cathedral High. The oldest is a varsity cheerleader.
After about a month of complete nothing (if you want to find someone who can keep a secret, call Father Aaron Williams at Cathedral). Everyone I called with Cathedral connections said Father Williams has been tight-lipped about it.
But something told me the longer it went on, the better that would be for Loy.
And then the announcement came this past weekend.
Loy got his dream job.
Cathedral hit it out of the park with that hire. Or I guess I should say completed a Hail Mary pass.
I watched Loy mature and develop into an outstanding football coach over the past few years.
There’s no doubt in my mind he will make Cathedral a winner again.
There is one thing I know as a graduate of Cathedral, and long-time follower — the student-athletes at Cathedral High will give you 100 percent all of the time.
And the community support is un-matched.
I’m happy for Loy and Cathedral.
But where does that leave Vidalia?
The Vikings are now looking for a head coach and assistant coach.
Vidalia principal Bernie Cooley cannot do anything until the Concordia Parish School Board posts its first public notice in the Concordia Sentinel and it runs for two weeks.
But the problem there is public schools in Louisiana do not hire coaches — they hire teachers.
There is not a slot open at the moment, although I would not be surprised to see Loy resigning soon to begin working at Cathedral, which will open that spot.
Larger schools in Louisiana have ways of making that happen, or creating openings.
Long-time Vidalia High assistant coach Kale Davis said he has not reached a decision on whether to put his name in the hat. I can easily see Davis in an administration position in the parish. So his decision is certainly not an easy one.
Davis would certainly deserve to be a front-runner if he decides to apply.
Fortunately, hiring an assistant coach does not entail all the hoops you have to jump through to hire a head coach.
I have heard about more interest in the Vidalia job than I thought there would be at this time.
Hopefully, the proper wheels will begin to turn to bring in a head football coach.
Michael Norris got a late start at Vidalia, and Cleothis Cummings jumped into a difficult situation at Ferriday last year with just over a month to go until the season-opener.
Cooley, a former head football coach at Jena, knows all about how important it is to get someone in as soon as possible.
The new coach will be the sixth head football coach in the last 14 years. It’s hard to build a consistent winner with no stability on the sideline.
Hopefully it’s someone who has Vidalia as one of their dream jobs.
Because otherwise the nightmare may continue.
