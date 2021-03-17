They say it never rains in Tiger Stadium. But I’ve seen it pour.
Back in 2013, I was covering a primetime encounter that featured LSU and Auburn when a downpour accompanied by strong winds made for a messy work environment for media members in the press box. Always eager to show off the decibel meter in Tiger Stadium, the windows of the press box were open so you could feel the roar from the Tiger faithful.
With heavy winds blowing water throughout the press box, school officials passed out rags so we could try to cover up our laptops and notes.
For a second there I was questioning whether or not I could even complete my work in those conditions.
Who would have thought that during that same time period LSU’s football ops building was scurrying to cover up its own mess?
Thanks to a USA Today investigatory report, the month of March revealed details about those tumultuous days in 2013. And the findings led to a nightmarish month for LSU officials after a swept-under-the-rug incident involving former head coach Les Miles made national news.
In case you were living under a rock the past few weeks, this is what came to light in a nutshell — LSU’s Title IX department is understaffed and the athletic department has a systemic issue with either mishandling sexual misconduct complaints or completely ignoring them altogether.
The law firm Husch Blackwell’s four-month investigation into these practices accused the university of not taking the proper action in response to these claims by students and all victims involved.
Among the many alleged incidents that took place involved Miles harassing student workers. In law firm Taylor Porter’s report, Miles allegedly kissed and invited student workers to his condo. That internal investigation in 2013 detailed these allegations, though Miles still denies ever kissing a student worker.
To sum it up, the Taylor Porter report found Miles acted inappropriately, but felt Miles’ actions didn’t meet the sexual harassment legal requirement for termination with cause.
The Husch Blackwell investigation disagreed, and so did former athletic director Joe Alleva, who wrote the following email to former LSU President F. King Alexander in 2013.
“I believe (Miles) is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept. and football program at great risk,” Alleva wrote. “I think we have cause.”
Of course, we know how everything played out. Miles kept his job and was ultimately pardoned of his coaching duties due to his reluctance to modernize the offense more than anything else.
LSU’s reaction to this public report was to suspend executive athletic director Verge Ausberry for 30 days and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar for 21 days. (Both of which found their name mentioned on repeat in the 150-page Husch Blackwell report where they listened to students detail several episodes of sexual assault allegations, domestic violence accusations and other Title IX violations.)
And if that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about the culture, I’m not sure what will. Miles is the tip of the iceberg.
For most of the 2010s, and who knows how far back this really goes, LSU has mishandled one situation after the next (Derrius Guice, Drake Davis, tennis coaches Mike and Julia Snell). Now it’s even mishandled the disciplinary part of this healing process.
A week after this report was released Baton Rouge held a Senate Select Committee on Women and Children hearing, where women Louisiana lawmakers from both sides of the isle took turns bashing the university and its mishandling of these serious allegations.
Words like “disgust,” “upset” and “disappointed” were thrown around, while Sen. Regina Ashford Barrow compared LSU to an “organized crime ring” for keeping quiet about sexual misconduct at the school.
In sports, we always talk about winning is all that matters. Throw out the stats. Throw out the flashy plays. Did you win? Did you do enough to get the victory at the end of the day? That’s how we collectively judge athletes, teams and legacies.
I always thought it was understood that was strictly for the field, though. Yes, winning is the chief objective on the field (and LSU has benefited handsomely in revenue for all the winnings it has done). But someone should have specified to LSU, that winning is far from being the most important when it compares to actual campus life.
LSU doesn’t deserve to walk away from this one without taking it on the chin. This type of behavior has to be condemned across the board before we ever even think about moving on to the next football activity. And those minor suspensions just aren’t going to cut it.
