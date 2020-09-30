So you want me to predict what LSU will do this year in football?
Why don’t you just ask me if I predicted everything that has happened in 2020?
And therein lies the problem.
Figuring out if and when games will be played. I know what the schedule says, but I also know nothing is set in concrete. And may not be for a while.
And the intangibles. Make that with a capital I this year. Opting out. That alone dropped LSU from battling for the SEC title to hoping to make it to a major bowl game.
But that doesn’t stop me from attempting anyway.
And even with a normal year, who seriously expected LSU to go unbeaten and dominate college football in 2019?
And poor Myles Brennan. The guy patiently waits his turn and all of a sudden his best receiver is sitting out. And Joe Brady is gone. And every game is formidable
And, seriously, who saw LSU seven places above the Ragin’ Cajuns the last week of September.
The most games that an SEC team will play for the 2020 season is 13. For each of the past five seasons, one SEC team has played at least 15 games annually.
According to al.com, for the first 37 seasons of SEC football, teams were limited to 10 regular-season games and the statistics compiled in a bowl didn’t count in the season total. During those 37 years, the SEC had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Beginning in 1970, teams were allowed to schedule 11 regular-season games. That was the norm until 2002, when the 12-game regular-season schedule became the standard. In those 32 seasons, the SEC had 71 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
In the 18 seasons starting with 2002, the SEC has had 122 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Over the past 10 seasons, the SEC has had players run for 1,000 yards 79 times. But in that same span, only 26 averaged 100 rushing yards per game over the course of a season – the rate needed to hit 1,000 yards in 10 games.
The most recent season in which the SEC did not have a 1,000-yard rusher was 1974.
The SEC had 11 1,000-yard rushers in 2016, the most for one season in the league’s history. In all, 152 SEC players have recorded 200 1,000-yard seasons.
LSU has had a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the past seven seasons – one short of Auburn’s conference record established from 2010 through 2017. South Carolina hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2013, the longest current drought in the SEC.
I think we can forget LSU having a 1,000-yard rusher this season.
Clyde Helaire-Edwards is gone, and there are fewer games. Although after Saturday more games would not be the solution. And where did Chris Curry disappear to in the second half?
LSU will be spreading the football around with Chris Curry and John Emery taking the majority of the carries.
While the offense should still be potent, the defense took a few hits, looking thin on the front line while starting new faces in the backfield.
And Bo Pelini is back as defensive coordinator.
I’ll hold off judgment there.
It’s a shame that LSU has Alabama at home and there will not be a packed, frenzied stadium.
I will be surprised if every team is able to play every game on its schedule this year.
But, just for guessing sake, if that’s the case I’m picking the Tigers to go 6-4 during the regular season, losses to Mississippi State (obviously), Florida, Alabama and Auburn.
What that means for the postseason — a January 1 bowl game?
If there is a postseason.
That’s why I’m just sticking to football.
