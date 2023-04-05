A couple of former Natchez coaches were all in LSU’s women defeating Virginia Tech and Iowa for the national championship over the weekend.
That’s because they both coached parents of LSU star player Alexis Morris.
Former South Natchez/Natchez High boys basketball Mike Martin coached Alexis’ father, Raymond Morris, while former North Natchez/Natchez High coach Sue Johnson coached Alexis’s mother, Toya Wilson Morris.
Mike Martin attended two LSU women’s practices this season, and visited with Alexis, LSU coach Kim Mulkey, and LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey, who Martin has been friends with since Starkey was an assistant coach for Dale Brown.
Martin is a good friend of Brown’s having worked several of his camps.
Alexis played for Mulkey at Baylor, but was dismissed, attended Texas A&M where Sharkey was a coach, transferred to Rutgers before Mulkey welcomed her to LSU last season.
“The year Alexis left Baylor is when they won it all, so she could have had two championships,” Martin said.
Martin said when Toya’s grandfather, Charles Wilson, was having health problems, the family was talking about coming back to Natchez, where Alexis would have played her senior year, but it didn’t work out.
Martin said he enjoyed watching Alexis in practice. He had Natchez High boys coach David Haywood, who Martin coached at Natchez, ride along to watch one practice.
“She has a lot of natural talent,” Martin said of Alexis. “But her biggest strength is that pull up jumper.”
Martin said he watched every game, and even was looking on line at LSUsports.com as well as watching on television the championship game.
“That was very exciting,” Martin said. “And I can’t say enough about LSU’s bench that game, that was the key. But I enjoyed watching Alexis winning a championship. My wife (Rita) was just as excited. David called me right after the final buzzer, and I told him, ‘Hey, I want to watch this celebration.’”
Sue Johnson coached Toya when the North Natchez ninth-grade basketball team went 13-0, and was an assistant to the late Mary Irving at North Natchez and Natchez High. Toya was part of the last class at North Natchez.
Johnson said Toya was a really good defensive player, and very quick.
Which Johnson sees in Alexis.
“She can rip a ball from someone before they knew it was gone,” Johnson said. “It’s certainly in her genes with Raymond and Toya.”
Johnson said she talked with Toya Sunday morning.
“I told her to tell Alexis to stay off of social media, stay focused and do what the coach tells you to do,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she was not surprised that Morris drew the tough task of guarding Caitlin Clark.
“Caitlin is quick, and I was hoping Alexis would not get in foul trouble,” Johnson said. “I’m glad she started going over those picks. She did an outstanding job. You’re not going to stop Caitlin, but she held her in check pretty well. She got her frustrated at times.”
Johnson told Toya that Alexis reminds her a lot of Toya.
“”Toya told me, ‘that girl is 100 times better than what I was,’” Johnson said. “I’m just very proud for the whole family.
