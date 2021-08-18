Tensas Academy junior Will Mabry IV of St. Joseph committed to play baseball at Louisiana Tech last week.
Mabry attended Cathedral before transferring to Tensas Academy as a sophomore.
“I attended a showcase at Tech and it was such a great atmosphere, and I loved the place. “The people were great, the fans and all the coaches. I fell in love with it. I received an offer and I was ready to roll with it. Now the hard work begins. Baseball has always been a big part of my life.”
Mabry plays travel ball with the SBG Sox, based out of Jackson, Ms.
He pitched a no-hitter in the Elite 23 Showcase this summer and was named to the Perfect Game All-Tournament Team in the 2021 Perfect Game 16-under WWBA East Championship Tournament.
“It’s a big organization and scouts come from all over to watch us,” Mabry said.
Mabry, who grew six inches this year to 6-foot, 180, is the son of Will III and Deana Mabry.
Will Mabry III, who is in his second year as head baseball coach at Tensas Academy, played baseball at Amite School Center before continuing his playing career at Southwest Community College and Mississippi State.
Mabry batted .626 last year for Tensas, and was dominant on the mound. His fastball has been clocked in the high 80s.
“My best pitch is my curveball,” he said. “I have been working on a slider a good bit, and just now getting it dialed in.
Mabry works out four days a week and runs two or three days a week.
“I just want to get stronger and more physical,” he said.
And receiving an offer from Tech gave him even more motivation.
“I dreamed of playing college baseball at the Division I level when I was playing T-Ball at four years old,” Mabry said. “I feel like I have a good eye for the ball, and on the mound I locate my pitches well.”
Tensas defeated Wilkinson County Christian Academy in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Prairie View in the second round.
“I think we are going to be pretty good this year and that we can make a run at State,” Mabry said. “We have some good arms on the mound and good bats. We have a lot of ninth graders, so we will be young. But we have talented players.”
Mabry lost most of his freshman season at Cathedral High because of COVID-19.
“We got off to a good start before everything was shut down,” Mabry said. “That was tough. It makes me appreciate it more.”
Mabry, who also plays basketball at Tensas Academy, said the schools is being very safe when it comes to the current COVID-19 breakout.”
“Around here, it’s such a small town and we really try not to go many places,” he said. “I help my grandfather at the farm and go to the school to work out a lot.”
Mabry said he would love to pitch, play infield and bat at Tech.
“I really and truly love that place and wouldn’t trade anything for it,” he said. “Unless I got drafted, that is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.