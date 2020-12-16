Mangham High used a balanced offense and stingy defense to defeat Port Allen 35-19 Thursday in Mangham in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest.
The No. 2 Dragons host No. 6 Kinder Friday in a semifinal contest.
The winner of that game will advance to the state championship game in Natchitoches.
Port Allen, ranked No. 10. upset defending state champion Ferriday 22-20 in the second round of the playoffs.
Mangham jumped out to a 21-0 lead before Port Allen returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
The Dragons held the ball for 10 minutes of the third quarter and Port Allen ran only nine plays in the second half.
“We played really well,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “We did well on offense and our defense was outstanding. They had 92 rushing yards and 70 of that came on one play.”
The Dragons rushed the ball 56 times for 216 yards against the Pelicans Thursday.
The game was moved up a day because of expected bad weather Friday.
Dragon quarterback Kaleb Pleasant completed 10-of-17 passes for 171 yards.
Tae Gaydan
Cam Wilmore had 31 carries for 125 yards.
Top-ranked Many hosts General Trass in the other semifinal contest.
General Trass competes in District 2-2A with Mangham.
“That says a lot about our district,” Wilcher said.
Wilcher said Kinder is a running team.
“They are not going to pass it a lot,” Wilcher said. “And they play really good defense.”
In 2015, Mangham advanced to the Class 2A finals as the No. 8 seed, falling to Kinder 35-20.
Kickoff for Friday’s game at Mangham is 7 p.m.
