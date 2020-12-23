Kinder High scored with 17 seconds remaining to defeat Mangham 19-13 in a Class 2A semifinal contest Friday in Mangham.
“It was a good game,” said second-year Mangham head football coach Scott Wilcher. “They had a really good defense and we just couldn’t run the ball. But I was also proud of how our defense played.”
Kinder advanced to play Many Sunday in Natchitoches in the Class 2A semifinal contest.
The finals were moved from New Orleans to Natchitoches because of COVID-19.
Many defeated General Trass 83-36.
Many lost to Ferriday 56-17 last year in the 2A finals in New Orleans.
Kaleb Pleasant connected with Tae Gayden on a 68-yard pass play and Pleasant scored on the ground as the Dragons and Yellow Jackets were tied 13-13 at halftime.
Defenses dominated for most of the second half as neither team scored in the third period.
Pleasant was 9-of-20 for 126 yards and a touchdown with an interception, while also rushing for 46 yards.
Cam Wilmore rushed for 34 yards on seven carries.
The Dragons finished with 97 total rushing yards.
Gayden had three catches for 95 yards, while Shun Haynes caught three passes for 31 yards.
The Dragons finish the year at 11-1.
“It was a great season,” Wilcher said. “And it was a long season. Our guys worked hard. I’m extremely proud of them and our coaching staff. It was tough mentally and physically starting in mid-June and going to mid-December. But we’re not done yet.”
