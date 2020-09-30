While Ferriday High got all the attention in District 2-2A last year, it was another school just north of Ferriday that had a successful season as well under new head coach Scott Wilcher. Mangham went 9-3, defeating Jonesboro-Hodge 54-6 in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Loreauville 37-34 in the second round. "I think we have matured a lot," Wilcher said. "We were able to play 12 games last year and that definitely helped. We've got experience back. Our biggest question is on the offensive line where we will have four new starters. They just need game experience."
While Wilcher downplays any certain game, the district championship will likely once again come down to Mangham's game at Ferriday on November 6.
Wilcher has to replace four starters on the offensive line, but an experienced skill set should help bring the new starters along rather quickly, which is a good thing in this shortened season. The lone starter on the offensive line is senior Chase Underwood (6-3, 263) who has committed to Northwestern State. Senior Kaleb Pleasant brings a lot of experience at the quarterback positions. Senior Cam Wilmore and sophomore Jalen Williams will get the bulk of the carries. Depth is a plus at wide receiver with senior Tae Gayden, junior Shun Haynes, senior JT Smith, TJ Johnson and senior Kolby Poindexter, who will be handling kicking duties as well.
The good news for Mangham fans is that only two Dragons are going both ways -- Gayden at cornerback and Smith at free safety.
The front line is led by senior Donte Straughter, sophomore Dakota Robinson, sophomore Trey Massey at nose tackle and freshman Robert Natt is on the front line. Linebackers are senior Joe Williams, Josh Uchtmann, senior Dylan Maldonado, senior Casey Nielsen and sophomore Gage Hutson.
District outlook: Most football followers will tell you it's Ferriday High followed by everyone else. The Trojans field 20 seniors for a team which practically breezed to a 2A state championship last year. The Trojans defeated Mangham, 58-6 last year. Mangham should give Ferriday its toughest road to another championship.
The Dragons are even or favored over the likes of Rayville, General Trass, Vidalia and Delhi Charter.
