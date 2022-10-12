Mangham runs past Vidalia By Joey Martin Oct 12, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mangham running back Jalen Williams is brought down by Vidalia's Sema'J Hayes Friday. By Joe Curtis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mangham High made quick work of Vidalia High Thursday in Mangham as a running clock was in place three minutes remaining in the second quarter in a 52-6 win over the Vikings in District 2-2A play.“Their offensive line was just too much up front,” said Vidalia High head football coach Michael Noris. “They average about 6-1, 280. And none of those guys play defense.”Mangham running back Jalen Williams, the leading rusher in the state, finished with 204 yards on 20 carries with five touchdowns. Williams also caught two passes for 28 yards. “He’s a good running back,” Norris said. “He just kind of glides behind that line.”Vidalia’s only score came on a long pass from Semi’J Hayes to Zion Buck.“Our defense played well, we got a couple of picks,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “The guys came out focused.”Austin Lively completed 5-of-11 passes for 71 yards, while gaining eight yards on the ground with a touchdown.Freshman Brody Hudson finished with 89 yards on 10 carries.Mangham improved to 5-1. The Dragons are sitting at No. 4 in the Division IV non-select power rankings.The LHSAA revised the postseason after adding more select teams this past summer.Kentwood is sitting at the top of Division IV non-select, followed by East Feliciana. White Castle and Mangham. Arcadia is at No. 5.The top 28 teams advance to the postseason.The top four teams at the end of the regular season receive a bye.Mangham plays at Madison Friday.'We just want to continue getting better and concentrating on us before the playoffs," Wilcher said.Vidalia High hosts Rayville for Homecoming Friday. 