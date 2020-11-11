This was more than a wake-up call.
This was all hotel alarms going off at once.
The Mangham High Dragons showed more poise, discipline and energy in a 42-36 win over defending state champion Ferriday.
"This is what you dream about," said Mangham senior quarterback Kaleb Pleasant, who had a monster game with 211 rushing yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, while adding 122 passing yards and a TD pass. "For years I've been hearing about Ferriday, Dare Rosenthal, Dantrieze Scott and so many others that I wanted to be like. And this was also great after they spoiled our Homecoming 58-6 last year."
How impressive was Pleasant's night? Pleasant became the first running back to rush for more than 200 yards against a Stanley Smith team. Smith became head coach in 2017.
As a matter of fact, Pleasant is only one of four opposing players to rush for more than 100 yards against a Smith-coached team -- joining Tyre Golmon of Denham Springs, L.T. Major of Franklin Parish and Devin Green of Vidalia.
Mangham snapped Ferriday's 19-game winning streak while setting itself up for a postseason run if it takes care of business the remainder of the season with games against Vidalia and Madison.
I've watched Daminya Milligan juke, run around and through opposing defenses all season long.
Mangham defenders met Milligan in the backfield most of the night, and when Milligan was able to get in open space he was brought down almost immediately.
Milligan was held to one yard in the first half, He finished with 171, with 61 of that coming on a wlldcat formation play with 50 seconds remaining.
Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher called the win a program-changer.
Indeed it was.
I have no doubt after watching a team that was solid in every category that Mangham can make a significant run in the playoffs.
The big difference I saw Friday night is that the Dragons were much more disciplined, and much more team-oriented.
Kind of the way Ferriday was last year.
There was the swagger, but not the kind of swagger where you believed just showing up was good enough.
Mangham outmatched Ferriday in almost every category Friday.
Ferriday needs to match Mangham’s disipline the rest of the season.
And it’s not like the players have not been told.
Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith has preached to his team all year about being accountable. He and his coaches have harped all season and preseason long about mental and physical mistakes.
Smith had no time outs remaining for the final five minutes of Friday’s game because twice the offense let the play clock run down to almost zero, and another time a player was not lined up where he should have been.
At least two of those time outs would have been very beneficial in the final two minutes. That also comes under the heading of discipline.
Which the 2020 team displayed most of the year. There were not suspensions every other week and every player was focused on what was going on on the field, no matter the score.
The state champion Trojans were not distracted by what was being said or adulation from the other side of the fence.
The Dragons will still be considered a long shot to win State.
Some may now say the same about Ferriday.
Sound the alarm.
