Leading 20-14 at halftime, Mangham High exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to defeat North Caddo 53-34 in Mangham Friday.
The Dragons, 3-0, lost to North Caddo 62-28 in Vivian last year.
“We talked about last year a lot, but we didn’t have to say much,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “Our guys have had this game circled on their calendar. This was a good win for us.”
Mangham fell behind after turning the ball over and North Caddo used a trick play to go up 8-0.
The Dragons faced fourth down at midfield when Mangham punter Josh Uchtman punted the ball inside the North Caddo 1-yard line.
“I thought that was the turning point in the game,” Wilcher said. “That got us going. We started clicking on offense and playing good defense.”
Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant, who missed last week because of having contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, rushed 12 times for 93 yards and completed 12 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
J.T. Smith rushed six times for 61 yards and a touchdown, and also returned a punt 75 yards for another score.
Cam Wilmore carried the ball six times for 32 yards and caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Tae Gayden caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Shun Haynes had 40 yards on two carries and a touchdown.
“Our guys played and prepared well for this game,” Wilcher said.
Mangham plays at Rayville Friday. The Hornets won their first game Friday over Vidalia, 48-22.
“This is part of that tough four-game stretch we’ve been talking about all year,” Wilcher said. “We’re going to find out what we are made of against a good Rayville team.”
