Former Delta Charter standout football player Freddie Mango entered the transfer portal after limited playing time at Grambling, where he walked on before earning a scholarship.
“It came down to the coach actually telling me they were heading down a different path,” Mango said.
First year Grambling head football coach Hue Jackson signed a school-record 37 student-athletes, including 16 mid-year signees in February.
“I knew then it was time for me to go,” Mango said.
Mango was listed as a defensive back for the current spring roster.
Mango played in five games last year as a redshirt freshman, totaling two solo tackles and three assists on special teams and as a linebacker.
Mango rushed for more than 1,000 yards his junior year at Delta Charter.
In his senior year two years ago, Mango twisted his ankle in the season-opener against Homer.
And then in the fourth game of the season, Mango pulled a hamstring against Oak Grove.
Mango, an honor student at Delta Charter, made the President’s List at Grambling.
Mango was playing linebacker at Grambling, sitting behind several seniors his first season at GSU.
Mango said he has been contacted by McNeese State, Arkansas State. Mars Hill in North Carolina, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.
“Right now I am just looking at all my options,” Mango said. “It is a big relief for me to announce my intentions. I just really wasn’t comfortable with the new staff. It feels good knowing I will have a fresh start.”
Mango said he has received several positive remarks from the schools interested in his services.
“Some are open to me going back to the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “I’m just excited to get the chance to get more playing time.”
Mango was All-State as a baseball player at Delta Charter as a junior, leading the team with a .432 batting average when the Storm played for a state championship in 2018.
