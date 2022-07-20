Former Delta Charter football standout Freddie Mango is transferring to a school that was winless last year.
But he couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s a fresh start all the way around,” Mango said. “I hate leaving Louisiana, but it’s a small town about the size of Vidalia and the people, players and coaches are real nice. It’s a real nice campus.”
Mango will be furthering his playing career in Weatherford, Ok., at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
SWOSU competes in the Great American Conference.
The Bulldogs finished 0-11 last year, but four losses were by four points or less.
The Bulldogs recently hired Josh Kirkland as their head football coach.
Kirkland was head coach at New Mexico Highlands University the last two years, and was an assistant coach at Incarnate Word from 2018-2020. He also served as head football coach at Parkland High in El Paso, Tx., and at Lehman High School in Kyle, Tx.
“I believe in this coaching staff and I am looking forward to helping turn the program around,” Mango said. “They have been very genuine about everything.”
Mango entered the transfer portal in June after limited playing time at Grambling, where he walked on before earning a scholarship.
“It came down to the coach actually telling me they were heading down a different path,” Mango said.
First year Grambling head football coach Hue Jackson signed a school-record 37 student-athletes, including 16 mid-year signees in February.
Mango had narrowed his choice of transferring down to three from McNeese State, Arkansas State, Mars Hill in North Carolina, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Mango, who made the President’s List at Grambling, and is majoring in Criminal Justice, will be a senior in the classroom and junior on the football field.
Mango has played defensive back and linebacker at Grambling.
He played in five games as a red-shirt freshman, totaling two solo tackles and three assists on special teams and as a linebacker.
“I’m looking to play safety,” Mango said. “At this stage I am used to that.”
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Mango rushed for more than 1,000 yards his junior year at Delta Charter.
In his senior year, Mango twisted his ankle in the season-opener against Homer, playing most of the season at less than 100 percent..
And then in the fourth game of the season, Mango pulled a hamstring in a district contest against Oak Grove.
Mango also starred on the baseball diamond at DCS.
Mango helped the Storm baseball team to the Class A state championship game.
Mango said he is relieved to have the choosing a school process completed.
“It’s tough,” he said. “I am grateful for the whole process. There are a lot of high school football players who are not fortunate to play college football and receive a free education. I am very grateful for this opportunity and I will make the best of it.”
