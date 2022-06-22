Former Delta Charter standout football player Freddie Mango is in a Catch-22 situation.
Mango entered the transfer portal last month after limited playing time at Grambling, where he walked on before earning a scholarship.
“It came down to the coach actually telling me they were heading down a different path,” Mango said.
First year Grambling head football coach Hue Jackson signed a school-record 37 student-athletes, including 16 mid-year signees in February.
Mango has narrowed his choice of transferring down to three from McNeese State, Arkansas State, Mars Hill in North Carolina, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Mango wants to make the best choice, while also not wanting to fall behind.
“There’s a lot that goes into it” Mango said. “I’ve been in college for three years. There are so many factors. One of the biggest is that I am scheduled to graduate next spring, and I don’t want to set myself back.”
Mango, who made the President’s List at Grambling, is studying Criminal Justice.
Mango has played defensive back and linebacker at Grambling. He played in five games as a red-shirt freshman, totaling two solo tackles and three assists on special teams and as a linebacker.
“I definitely want to go somewhere where I can play right away,” Mango said.”I definitely do not want to go and watch. I’m looking to play safety. At this stage I am used to that.”
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Mango rushed for more than 1,000 yards his junior year at Delta Charter.
In his senior year two years ago, Mango twisted his ankle in the season-opener against Homer.
And then in the fourth game of the season, Mango pulled a hamstring against Oak Grove.
Mango said he will be relieved to have the process completed when he chooses a school.
“It’s tough,” he said. “I am grateful for the whole process. There are a lot of high school football players who are not fortunate to play college football and receive a free education. I am very grateful for this opportunity.”
