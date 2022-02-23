It didn’t matter what player from what team — the answer was mostly the same.
Everyone from Ferriday High to Huntington School to Thomas Jefferson to Cathedral to Adams County Christian School loved Bobby Marks.
And it was easy to see why.
Marks, who won state football championships at Huntington School and Adams County Christian School and led Cathedral High to its first unbeaten regular season in1977, died Thursday in New Orleans.
Marks would have been 89 on March 12.
Marks won 44 straight games as head coach of the Ferriday Junior High before taking his first varsity head coaching job at Ferriday High in 1968.
In 1970, Marks accepted the coaching position at a new school in Ferriday — Huntington School.
Marks helped bring the stadium that stood for years on Lake Concordia before a stadium was built at the school in 1984.
Huntington’s only state championship in football came on the Hounds’ home field off Lake Concordia which Marks helped build.
Huntington played its home games on that football field over the levee just a few yards from Lake Concordia before building a field at the school in 1984. But it was still a much more convenient place for Hound players than what they encountered at Riverside earlier that year.
“While we were laying around waiting to get dressed two gasoline trucks came by and one went to one end of the field and and the other went to the other end,” Marks said. “They pulled out milk shake-sized cups and started filling them up. I talked to the coach after the game and he told me they sold beer at their games and made about $10,000 just selling beer. That bought a lot of tuitions.”
With the game tied 0-0 at halftime, Riverside went into its dressing room with Rebel head coach Rod Firman cursing his players, Marks said. Meanwhile, Huntington trainer Dr. Bill Jones provided his own halftime entertainment.
“We had a concrete wall between us but you could still hear him in the dressing room,” Marks said. “I had no idea what Bill was doing, but found out later he had his stethoscope up to the wall listening. When they came out, their coach was still cussing. Bill came up to me just before we went out said, ‘Coach, he was hollering and screaming so hard. And he said he was going to hit No. 84 (Jeff Kilbert) on the first play.”
Marks told Vaught, who also played safety, to watch for the pass on the first play. “Gerald said, ‘I don’t think they will pass, Coach,’” Marks said. “I said, ‘Gerald, the first play is a pass to 84 and I want to you pick it off and run for a touchdown.’
Gerald said, ‘Coach They are not going to do that.’ I said. ‘Gerald, I’m telling you to do this and if you don’t do it I am going to whip your tail.’
“Gerald came up to me and said. ‘Coach, I knew you were smart, but how did you know that?’” Marks said. “I told him, ‘I just knew it Gerald.’”
Vaught would sign a football scholarship with Mississippi State as a receiver and wide receiver.
Darden, Huber and Vaught were members of Huntington’s 440-yard and 880-relay team in track.
They also were members of the Hound basketball team, which upset Southland 69-66 in 1970 in the first round of the state tournament before losing to eventual state champion Valley Forge in the semifinals at Hammond.
In 1975, Thomas Jefferson defeated ACCS 27-6 in its final regular season game before falling to Leake 16-0 in the MPSA semifinals.
Marks finished with a 102-70-2 record at ACCS.
Marks picked up his 200th win in the 1987 season-opening game against Porter’s Chapel’s of Vicksburg as the Rebels overcame a sluggish performance to win 12-7.
“I’ll never forget my 200th win, that’s for sure,” Marks said after the game. “I had to sweat every minute of that one.”
I had the honor of watching Bobby Marks sweat out many a win over his career.
But there were many more cases of Marks having opposing coaches sweating at the end of the first quarter.
Bobby Marks loved running it down an opponents’ throat.
And he had some big “hosses” to do just that.
At the end of 1999, I set up a poll to find out who was the top athlete in the Miss-Lou, and who was the top football team over the century.
Tony Byrne took top honors as athlete overwhelmingly, followed by Joey Porter and Perry Lee Dunn was third.
I expected to be setting up an interview with Ed Reed and former South Natchez players from the 1981 state championship team.
But the votes kept coming In for the 1982 ACCS football team.
Sitting down with those players then I realized just how good a coach, how good a person, and how good a friend Bobby Marks was to his players.
And then it was time to wind him up and let him go.
The Energizer bunny had nothing on Bobby Marks in story time mode.
And while it was easy to get tired of the bunny banging those cymbals, there was no way to tire of the stories coming from a true legend.
I was blessed to be a part of those stories.
And I, like so many others, will truly miss Bobby Marks.
Well done, my friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.