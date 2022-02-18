Bobby Marks, who won state football championships at Huntington School and Adams County Christian School and led Cathedral High to its first unbeaten regular season in1977, died Thursday in New Orleans.
Marks would have been 89 on March 12.
Former Cathedral and current Parklane Academy head coach Ron Rushing played for and coached with Marks at ACCS.
“And I was fortunate enough to coach some of his grandkids,” Rushing said. “As a player he always made everyone fell like they were a special part of the team. He would often engage with us outside of football, as well. There was never a time that I wouldn’t have run though a brick wall for him. I will forever cherish my time with him as a player, coach and friend.”
Concordia Parish Academy principal Whest Shirley was part of the ACCS 1982 state championship team under Marks.
“I don’t know what else can be said about a legend of the Miss Lou,” Shirley said. “He has influenced so many of his students throughout the years. He was one of the reasons I went into coaching. His legacy will live on in the many stories we will all continue to tell about him in the months and years ahead.”
Marks’s family moved to Lake St. John from Newport Ar., in 1944.
Marks played for Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Johnny “Red” Robertson at Ferriday High.
Marks went to work at International Paper in Natchez in 1951 following his graduation.
Marks became good friends with former Natchez Mayor Tony Byrne, an outstanding athlete at Natchez High School in the early 1950s.
Byrne introduced Marks to his sister, Neet, and the two became husband and wife. Neet died in 2005.
“Bobby Marks was not only my brother-in-law, he was my friend,” Byrne said. “We played softball together, and that’s when I introduced him to my sister. He was a lot of fun to be around, and obviously a good coach and motivator of young people.”
Marks was drafted into the Army and earned the rank of Corporal at Fort Hood, Texas before landing on the front lines in Korea.
Upon his return to Natchez, Marks worked at IP for two years before getting into coaching, being named head coach of the Ferriday Junior High football team in the 1960s.
Marks won 44 straight games as head coach of the Ferriday Junior High before taking his first varsity head coaching job at Ferriday High in 1968.
Ferriday finished 7-2-1 that season, defeating Vidalia 12-0 in its finale.
In Marks’ final season at Ferriday in 1969, the Bulldogs went 7-3, defeating Vidalia 44-18 as Donald Fulford rushed for 222 yards and scored 40 points.
In 1970, Marks accepted the coaching position at a new school in Ferriday — Huntington School.
Marks helped build the stadium that stood for years on Lake Concordia before a new stadium was built at the school in 1984.
“I helped drive a ‘dozer all summer, shoving the bottom of the levee into Lake Concordia,” Marks said. “Lake Concordia came up to the 50-yard line. Al Tarver stair-steeped the hill and we made concrete bleachers that went all the way down the field. We bought the lights from Louisiana College and borrowed irrigation pipes from farmers. We put the goal posts up the night before kickoff.”
Marks’ new team including former Natchez High players Gerald Vaught and Russell Huber and local standouts Steve Minton, John Rife, Jimmy Darden, Charles Clayton, Steve McClatchy and Denny Hinson.
“Coach Marks knew offense,” Darden said. “And he loved trick plays. He would draw a play in the dirt during the game. He would see a weak spot in their defense and try to exploit it.”
Huntington won its only state football championship in 1971 under Marks, defeating Riverside of Reserve 12-0 for the title.
The Hounds defeated defending Louisiana Independent Schools Association AA champion Valley Forge in the semifinals to set up the re-match with Riverside, this time on its home field on Lake Concordia.
The win over Valley Forge was the first-ever loss for the Hammond school, which also opened in 1970.
rnament before losing to eventual state champion Valley Forge in the semifinals at Hammond.
Marks coached at Thomas Jefferson near Covington Apartments from 1974-77, when the school shut down.
“We were in awe of him when he was coming here because of his reputation,” said former Thomas Jefferson quarterback Johnny Myers. “But everybody loved him. You wanted to play for him. He was always kidding around with us. He used to tell me, ‘Myers, you may not be much, but you’re all we got.’”
When Thomas Jefferson shut down, Marks took the head coaching position at Cathedral for one year in 1977.
The Green Wave went 12-0, defeating Clarkdale Meridian in the first River City Bowl.
A late invite to the Shrimp Bowl in Leakesville was hesitantly accepted by the Green Wave.
George County jumped out to a 26-3 lead over Cathedral and had to hold on for a 26-24 win.
Marks took over at ACCS in 1978.
“At first we were intimidated because we heard how tough he was,” said All-State player Casey Young. “It really surprised at how good he could make people fell. He had a really easy smile. But that piercing glare told you, ‘This is not a joke, son.’”
Young said he learned a lot through Mark’s leadership qualities.
“He knew how to assess people and how to put the right people in the right places,” Young said.”
Marks picked up his 200th win in the 1987 season-opening game against Porter’s Chapel’s as the Rebels overcame a sluggish performance to win 12-7.
“I’ll never forget my 200th win, that’s for sure,” Marks said after the game. "I had to sweat every minute of that one.”
Current ACCS administrator David King played for Marks before going on to win state football championships at the former Trinity Episcopal and at ACCS.
“Coach Marks was a character and we had a lot of fun playing for him,” King said. “I always enjoyed listening to is satires, He could tell a sorry better than anyone. He was a gentleman and always in a great mood. My praters to the marks family at this. He was one of a kind.”
Bo Swilley, who also played for Marks, and was head coach at ACCS from 1995-2000, said Marks was a big reason he received a scholarship to Louisiana-Monroe.
“When I met him I liked him immediately,” Swilley said. “He was always fair and treated everyone the same. He was very encouraging, which was good for me. He didn’t have favorites. I loved listening to his stories. They seemed to get bigger and better each time he told them.”
ACCS finished 12-0 in 1982, defeating Indianola 22-0 to win the Academy AAA state championship.
Marks returned to coach ACCS for a brief time in the 2000s, but retired soon after his wife, Neet, died in 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.