Christmas came early for Lewis Matthews of Ferriday.
The Grambling walk-on junior received word that he will be given a full scholarship after a season where he finished as the second-leading tackler in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and among the top 25 in the FCS.
The news came days after Matthews received two checks totaling $3,500 at the Grambling Bayou Classic Awards for being among the top walk-ons on the team.
The banquet Master of Ceremonies threw in $50 more for Matthews.
And to top it all off, on Tuesday, Matthews was named to the All-SWAC second team.
“I knew I had a good year, but I was still surprised,” Matthews said. “It makes everything a lot better.”
Matthews, who ranked 14th in the nation and tops in the conference in solo tackles, while also second in the SWAC in total tackles and 27th in the FCS , led Grambling State defensively with 102 total tackles, including 61 solo stops.
The junior linebacker had 12 tackles for a loss of 28 yards and a pair of sacks, even with missing one game because of an injury.
Matthews’ 68 solo tackles tops the SWAC.
Grambling fell to Southern 34-17 Saturday to finish 3-8 under first-year head coach Hue Jackson.
Matthews admitted having thoughts of entering the transfer portal, but after talking with Jackson is content to return to Grambling for his senior season.
“I love playing for Coach Jackson, and he has talked about allowing me to do more next year, and is pushing me to be more of a leader,” Matthews said. “I really feel we have something good going here, and it’s going to be a lot better next year. I’m going to do what I have to do to lead this team in the right direction. I know the playbook, and Coach Jackson is counting on me to help teach it to the new recruits. Coach Jackson is my guy, and he has a lot of connections at the next level.””
Matthews said he did meet with Southern running back and former Trojan Kobe Dillon after the Bayou Classic. Dillon was returning after a standout season last year, but suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.
“We met at midfield and he talked about coming back strong next year.”
Which is what the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Matthews plans on doing next season.
“I’m going to be much bigger and faster,” Matthews said. “I’m working out now. I’m going to have an even way better season next year.”
