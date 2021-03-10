How strange is it to have a player who did not receive a scholarship offer lead his team in tackles in his very first football game?
How strange is it to play an official college football game in March?
Lewis Matthews was part of both Saturday as Grambling fell to Jackson State 33-28 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in the Tigers’ season-opener.
Matthews, whose only major college scholarship offer came from Jackson State, led the Tigers with 12 tackles in his first football game in three years.
After a standout high school career in which he received Parish Player of the Year honors twice, Matthews received only one major college scholarship offer — from Jackson State.
“I wanted to wait and see what else might come up,” Matthews said.
But Jackson State fired head coach John Hendrick before the 2020 fall season, leaving Matthews with an option of walking on the Grambling State football team.
Matthews was told to wait until his second year to try out for the team. He did just that last spring and made the team.
“There were a lot of seniors on the team last year so I spent time on the bench,” Matthews said.
Matthews returned for his redshirt sophomore season in 2020, but had to find more patience when the Southwestern Athletic Conference decided to postpone its season to February through April because of COVID-19.
Matthews, who plans on studying Kinesoloigy, said practicing during the regular football season was strange, that is when the Tigers were able to stay away from COVID-19. But the extra work has paid off.
Grambling’s scheduled season opener on February 27 in the State Fair Classic was postponed as a result of damage to the Cotton Bowl from last month’s snow and ice storm,
Grambling (0-1, 0-1 SWAC) returned to the gridiron for the first time since November 2019 when it faced Southern in the Bayou Classic in New Orleans before a worldwide pandemic canceled its 2020 season.
Saturday’s game came with a lot of hype, as Jackson State is led by head coach Deion Sanders.
“Deion’s playing days are past him,” Matthews said. “At the end of the day we had too many missed tackles and missed assignments.”
Matthews, a redshirt sophomore linebacker, led the Tigers defense with 12 total tackles — collecting two solo tackles.
Not bad for a guy who hasn’t played in a football game in about three years.
“To be honest, I really wasn’t expecting to play that well,” Matthews said. “But it was back to the old Lewis playing football. After that first tackle in my mind I was telling myself that I was back to my old self.”
Matthews received a partial scholarship prior to this season.
“I’ve felt like I’ve gotten better,” he said. “The coaches have really coached me up. People have overlooked me all my life. It’s just another case of proving people wrong. And I think I have proved what I can do. This gave me a lot of confidence. And I know I’m only going to get better. I believe I can earn a full scholarship by this Fall.”
Jackson State fumbled away what should have been a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter, only to return the favor by forcing a Keilon Elder fumble at the JSU 1-yard line with 1:04 to play.
“That really hurt me, but we have to set that aside,” Matthews said.
The Tigers play Prairie View Saturday in Arlington, Tx., after missing out on starting the season against Prairie View because of the postponement.
As for playing real football in the spring?
“It doesn’t feel strange to me,” Matthews said. “I’ll play football any time of the year, no matter what the weather. It doesn’t bother me. I could play year-round. The world of football keeps me going.”
