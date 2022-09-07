Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Ferriday product Lewis Matthews, who walked on to the Grambling State football team, was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Football Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Matthews, who earned a partial scholarsthip last year, registered a game-high 14 total tackles, including 12 solo stops during Grambling State’s season opener at Arkansas State. He also contributed 4.5 tackles for loss, while assisting on a pair of tackles.
“I was in my dorm room and my teammates told me and I just went running down the hall saying, ‘It’s up,’” Matthews said. “This is just the first game and there’s more coming.”
Matthews, a two-time ParishPlayer of the Year at FErriday High, said he was locked in during the game.
“I was just making sure I didn’t miss any tackles, reading my keys and making sure I followed all my assignments,” Matthews said. “I had some butterflies before the game, but I knew I always had the potential. I just needed a game like this to prove myself.. I’m going to keep on doing what I have to do, stay grounded and humble.”
Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Maurice Lloyd were selected the SWAC’s Offensive Player of the Week and Specialist of the Week, while Alcorn State’s Jarveon Howard earned Newcomer of the Week.
Grambling State (0-1) returns to action on Saturday in the Shreveport Classic against Northwestern State.
The Tigers are 15-3-1 all-time in the Shreveport Classic, while Northwestern State is 18-41-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.