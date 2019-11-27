Whitney McCartney has resigned as head football coach at Franklin Parish High School.
McCartney spent three years as Franklin Parish head coach, posting a 8-24 record.
“I knew it was an uphill battle when I took it, but I believe we left the program in three times better shape than when we took over,” McCartney said. “I just felt like it was time for someone else to step in.”
Franklin Parish went 2-8 this season, ranking No. 37 in the Class 4A power rankings.
“I appreciate the teachers who supported us and the direction we were trying to go,” McCartney said. “I appreciate the support of the people in the community who jumped on board and showed so much love and support for these kids. I thank the players and parents. I can’t say enough about them. The next person who comes in will have eight seniors, 20 juniors, 26 sophomores and about 30 freshmen coming in. They should have a good season next year.”
Franklin Parish athletic director Barry Sebren, who McCartney replaced, said the school will advertise for two weeks before receiving resumes beginning December 9.
“We’ll start doing interviews on December 16,” Sebren said. “I will be interested in seeing how many people apply.”
Sebren said he is very appreciative of the job McCartney did at Franklin Parish.
“He’s one of the best coaches I have been around,” Sebren said. “We had some rough times with injuries and lack of experience, none of which was his fault. We wish him the best of luck.”
McCartney spent two years prior to accepting the Franklin Parish job as an offensive coordinator at Jena. He was offensive coordinator at Franklin Parish from 2011-2014 as the Patriots averaged over 320 yards-per-game each season in the most successful span of football in school history.
McCartney played football at LaSalle High School and the University of Arkansas-Monticello.
“I’m just waiting to see what the big guy upstairs has in store for me, I know He is looking out for me,” McCartney said. “I received three phone calls from people interested in me helping them out, so I am humbled by that. I just want to wish everyone at Franklin Parish the best.”
