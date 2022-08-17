Flora McKnight never envisioned when she brought her Jefferson County girls basketball team to the Miss-Lou Shootout at Vidalia High in 2012 she would one day have an office in the gym.
“Vidalia had some competitive teams in the past,” McKnight said. “I never thought I would be coaching here. At least back then.”
McKnight, who spent 31 years as Jefferson County’s girls basketball coach, was named head coach of the Vidalia Lady Vikings in June.
“I always enjoyed playing Vidalia, and I’ve remained good friends with (Vidalia athletic director and current boys coach) Damus Smith and (former Vidalia boys coach) Robert Sanders, who is McKnight’s nephew.
But as the Lady Viking program struggled following the retirement of Lillian Johnson, McKnight kept her eyes on the position.
McKnight, a native of Natchez who graduated from South Natchez in 1975, retired from Jefferson County High School after the past school year.
“I thought I wanted to give it up, but retirement just didn’t fit well,” said McKnight, who lives in Natchez.
That’s when she saw Vidalia High, which has had several different girls coaches over the last several years, was looking for a coach.
“I have actually been looking at this job for a long time because of how they have struggled,” McKnight said. “And I got the opportunity. Coach Cooley (Vidalia principal Bernie Cooley) talked and it was great, we really hit it off. And I already knew Coach Smith, along with Coach Sanders. I am very blessed to get this job, because I know a lot of people want it. I jumped at the opportunity.”
McKnight met her returning players in June.
“I had 11 show up, and they were very enthusisastic,” McKnight said. “They know I am committed. I told them they must respect everyone and fear no one.”
McKnight is teaching physical education and health.
“My philosophy is being aggressive, and fast-tempo,” she said. “But I will adapt to the personnel. I let my girls set my goals for me. And then my goals are higher than that.”
For McKnight, coaching basketball is not all about wins and losses.
“I like to keep young people on the right track” she said. “I like to get them ready for the next level — the next level of life.”
McKnight said even while attending South Natchez, she knew what she wanted to do after finishing up school.
“I always knew I wanted to be a coach,” McKnight said.
McKnight walked on and received a scholarship to Alcorn State, where she played for the late Lonnie Walker.
McKnight took a job as graduate assistant at Alcorn in 1979 before taking the job as girls coach of the Jefferson County junior high girls team.
She then took the high school girls coaching position four years later, and in her second season in 1998-99, the Lady Tigers won South State and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals before falling to Stone County 54-49.
The Lady Tigers finished that season at 26-10, becoming the first Lady Tiger team to advance to the state tournament.
Jefferson County defeated McComb and Hancock at South State.
McKnight still gets excited when talking about basketball.
“Coaching is like being a salesperson,” she said. “You have to sell your program, sell your philosophy and get the players to buy in to what you are doing.”
McKinght’s players certainly did that as McKnight won district in 3A four time, distort in 4A one time, took teams to the state playoffs six times and made it to the final four four times.
She has been named Coach of the Year numerous times, and coached the South State All-Star team, and had several players compete in all-star games.
Seven players who played under McKnight went on to play college basketball.
McKnight knows she is taking over a program not used to winning.
Vidalia High reached the playoffs in 2020 for the second straight year after finishing 11-12. It was the second straight year the Vidalia girls made the playoffs after being absent since 2001. The Lady Vikings went 0-21 last season.
“There’s nothing wrong with starting at the bottom, but I want to end at the top,” McKnight said.
The veteran coach said she has been made to feel at home since she arrived on the Vidalia High campus.
“It’s like I’m still at Jefferson County,” she said.
McKnight always makes it a point that it’s team first.
“This is not about me, it’s about motivating the young ladies and making sure they have fun while teaching them the game in a positive way,” she said.
