Former Ferriday and Northwestern State great James "Red" McNew died Saturday at the age of 86 in Shreveport.
McNew was a long-time resident of Ferriday and earned All-State honors as a quarterback in 1952.
McNew was a part of the North All-Stars in the Louisiana State All-Star Game played at City Park Stadium in New Orleans. He played defense for the first half, and moved to offense in the second half, going 62 yards for a touchdown on his first rushing attempt.
In McNew's senior year of 1952, the Bulldogs came up just short, falling to Kenner 21-19 in Ferriday in a Class B playoff game to decide who would be playing for a state championship.
McNew scored three touchdowns the week before in a playoff contest against Hanson Memorial.
Kenner beat Donaldsonville 19-6 for state championship.
"They had a real good team," McNew said a few years ago. "They had an outstanding running back. We should have won," McNew said. "But I got a little attention and got a scholarship, so it wasn't all disappointing, even though losing that game was very disappointing. We had a lot of athletes on that team, most of them were really young. I think that year helped set the tone for the future."
"I was only 155 pounds, so I was small for a quarterback," McNew said. "But one of the coaches at Northwestern came down to the Magnolia Restaurant and signed me. He promised me I would play my freshman year."
And that he did, scoring the winning touchdown against Louisiana Tech.
McNew played baseball as a sophomore, as football players were not allowed to play baseball their freshman year.
McNew made all-conference three straight years.
McNew signed a professional baseball contract with the San Angelo, Texas baseball team.
"It was pretty exciting," McNew said. "There was a lot going on then."
McNew played football and ran track at Northwestern State and was inducted into the Northwestern State Hall of Fame in 1976.
McNew was an All-Gulf States Conference as a quarterback and safety in 1955-56, McNew has the sixth-longest punt return (75 yards) in school history. He ran for 1,536 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and threw for 936 more, helping the Demons win the 1953 GSC title.
He was named as one of the Top 100 Football Players in Demon Football History a few years ago.
He also played minor league baseball for the San Francisco Giants.
McNew served as an alderman for the town of Ferriday. He was instrumental in the development and construction of Panola Woods Country Club and served as its first president.
McNew was active in the organization of Huntington School and served on its first board. Red was a real estate appraiser with major works being I-49 and the Vidalia Riverfront.
McNew was named Ferriday Jaycee Man of the Year in 1970.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests any memorials be made to Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
