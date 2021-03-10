This is the 20th of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 3 is Vidalia’s 41-35 win over Episcopal in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs played in Baton Rouge.
“Their No. 55 was well publicized, but our No. 55 prevailed,” Sanders said.
The contest matched up Vidalia’s Louis McNulty against Episcopal’s David Gomez, who signed with Tulane.
“I was really pumped up for that game,” McNulty said. “I knew the outcome depended a lot on me. If I did well, I knew my teammates would fall in right behind me.”
“I did keep putting that in his ears,” Sanders said of Gomez.
McNulty, who missed only two shots all night, scored 18 points, holding Gomez to 13.
The contest was tied at 9-9 after one period before the Vikings took a 25-21 halftime lead.
“I was surprised it was that low-scoring,” Sanders said. “We could have played both styles. up-tempo or slow it down. That slowed it down and I think in that particular game it worked out to our benefit.”
Both teams scored nine points in the third period, and the Vikings outscored the Knights 10-8 in the final period.
“We knew they liked to keep the score down and that we had to make every possession count,” Sanders said. “We limited them to one shot all night.”
C.J. Williams added nine points for Vidalia.
Vidalia lost to Lakeview in the quarterfinals to just miss out on the Top 28.
