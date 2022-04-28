Ferriday High senior Shekayla Miller won the 100-yard dash, and 200-yard dash at the District 2-2A meet in Rayville Tuesday.

The top four finishers advanced to Class 2A Regionals at Northwestern State in Natchitoches Tuesday.

Miller won the 100-dash at 12.99 and the 200-dash at 26.89. 

Emonni Ellis placed fourth in the long jump at 13 feet, 1 inches and ran a 15.42 in the 100-dash.

Ariel Robertson leaped 11 feet, 5 inches in the long jump.

The girls 4x100 relay team of Emonni Ellis, Shekayla Miller, Talaria Watson and Ariel Robertson placed second at 53.93.

JaQuarius Davis third in the 200-dash at 23.49, and fourth in the 100-dash at 11.41. Kamrin Smith ran a 13.34

