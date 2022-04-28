Miller wins 100, 200 at district By Joey Martin Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferriday High senior Shekayla Miller won the 100-yard dash, and 200-yard dash at the District 2-2A meet in Rayville Tuesday.The top four finishers advanced to Class 2A Regionals at Northwestern State in Natchitoches Tuesday.Miller won the 100-dash at 12.99 and the 200-dash at 26.89. Emonni Ellis placed fourth in the long jump at 13 feet, 1 inches and ran a 15.42 in the 100-dash. Ariel Robertson leaped 11 feet, 5 inches in the long jump.The girls 4x100 relay team of Emonni Ellis, Shekayla Miller, Talaria Watson and Ariel Robertson placed second at 53.93.JaQuarius Davis third in the 200-dash at 23.49, and fourth in the 100-dash at 11.41. Kamrin Smith ran a 13.34 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shekayla Miller Ariel Robertson Sport Relay Long Jump Team Miller Dash Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library to host Betty White book review 22 hrs ago Beginning on May 1, the Concordia Parish Library will be presenting a virtual book revi… Read more Vidalia Garden Club 22 hrs ago SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY imbued the April 13 meeting of the Vidalia Garden Club as members toure… Read more Local church news 22 hrs ago Sycamore Baptist Church will host the Magnolia Boys Saturday, May 7 beginning at 5 p.m. Come… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal activist sued for stalking, threatening girlfriendLHSAA releases playoff bracketsSt. Frederick baseball wins District 2-1A titleSterlington softball defeats Kaplan for state tournament berthFPSO issues 86 arrest warrantsNo. 2 West Monroe takes advantage of miscues in opening round victoryOCS track captures Region 1-IA ChampionshipSterlington's Taylor shuts down Berwick in second roundWest Monroe wins thriller against BarbeMorris takes aim at criminal justice reform Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.