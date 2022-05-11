Miller wins 200-dash By Joey Martin May 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shekayla Miller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After anchoring the Ferriday Lady Trojan 4x100 relay team that finished ninth in the Class 2A state meet Friday at LSU in Baton Rouge, Shekayla Miller made a vow to herself.“I decided right then I was not going home without anything,” Miller said.Miller anchored the 4x100 relay team with Emonnie Ellis, Talaria Watson and Ariel Robertson, which placed ninth in state at 53.66. Miller then placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.53, a personal best.“That was more motivation for me,” Miller said. Her final event was the 200-dash, which she won at Regionals in 25.95.Despite entering the 200-dash with the sixth-best time in the state, Miller ran her best time of the year — 25.61 — to win the event.The 25.61 was the fastest girls time in Class 2A in the state this year. Even more impressive is that Ferriday does not have a track, and Miller was unable to run track the last two years because of COVID.Morgan LeBourgeois of Newman, who was the top seed, finished seventh at 26.29.Tanaya Diamond of Kentwood was second at 25.89, while Jordyn Minor of Dunham was third at 25.90..“I got off to a great start,” Miller said. “I gave it all I had. It felt great. I had tears. It was a great way to end my career.”Miller, a two-time Parish Player of the Year in girls basketball, plans on walking on the ULM women’s basketball team and running track at ULM.“I’m ready for the next adventure,” she said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Relay Miller Sport Morgan Lebourgeois Class 2a Seventh Ferriday Lady Trojan Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Joint church revival slated 29 min ago Rufus and 1st Baptist Churches will host a joint revival May 17-19 (Tues, Wed & Thur). … Read more Library, VGC, AgCenter hosting gardening programs 29 min ago Concordia Parish Library, Vidalia Gardening Club, and the LSU AgCenter are partnering to br… Read more iPhone basics class with Collins 29 min ago Concordia Parish Library Ferriday Branch will host a class on the basic features of the iPho… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe, West Ouachita well represented on District 2-5A softball teamsMARTIN: Bring on OCS vs. St. Frederick with state championship berth on the lineNeville’s Loftin earns District 2-4A MVP honorsWarriors make dramatic comeback, win quarterfinal seriesSterlington makes 5th straight trip to Sulphur after West Feliciana sweepLocal activist sued for stalking, threatening girlfriendEntergy to hire 171, expand operations in West MonroeWMPD arrests West Monroe man for stealing vehicleMorrow named new West Monroe girls basketball coachStore owner arrested for selling THC vape pen to officer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1)Rebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.