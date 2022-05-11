State Champ

Shekayla Miller

After anchoring the Ferriday Lady Trojan 4x100 relay team that finished ninth in the Class 2A state meet Friday at LSU in Baton Rouge, Shekayla Miller made a vow to herself.

“I decided right then I was not going home without anything,” Miller said.

Miller anchored the 4x100 relay team with Emonnie Ellis, Talaria Watson and Ariel Robertson, which placed ninth in state at 53.66.

Miller then placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.53, a personal best.

“That was more motivation for me,” Miller said.  

Her final event was the 200-dash, which she won at Regionals in 25.95.

Despite entering the 200-dash with the sixth-best time in the state, Miller ran her best time of the year — 25.61 — to win the event.

The 25.61 was the fastest girls time in Class 2A in the state this year.

Even more impressive is that Ferriday does not have a track, and Miller was unable to run track the last two years because of COVID.

Morgan LeBourgeois of Newman, who was the top seed, finished seventh at 26.29.

Tanaya Diamond of Kentwood was second at 25.89, while Jordyn Minor of Dunham was third at 25.90..

“I got off to a great start,” Miller said. “I gave it all I had. It felt great. I had tears. It was a great way to end my career.”

Miller, a two-time Parish Player of the Year in girls basketball, plans on walking on the ULM women’s basketball team and running track at ULM.

“I’m ready for the next adventure,” she said.

   

