Ferriday senior running back Daminya Milligan was named to the Class 2A All-State first team this week.
“It’s a great way to end my career,” Milligan said. “Hopefully it will help me get some offers.”
Trojan senior defensive end Kylyn Lewis, senior wide receiver Elijah White and senior defensive back Donta Boxley were named as honorable mentions.
Ferriday went 6-1 during the regular season, losing to District 2-2A champion Mangham 42-26 in a season shortened by COVID-19.
The Trojans were unable to play their final two games, and their first-round playoff game against East Feliciana was won by forfeit after East Fellciana had positive tests.
Ferriday, the No. 7 seed, lost to Port Allen 22-20 in the second round to finish the year at 6-2.
Milligan, the All-District 2-2A Offensive Player of the Year, finished the year with 1,110 yards rushing on 64 carries and 18 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards a carry and 185.0 yards a game, earning All-Parish Player of the Year honors for the second time in three years.
“The first two games I felt a little rusty, but that was it,” Milligan said. “It was good to be back out there and a lot of fun. I don’t feel like I played as good as I did my sophomore year.”
Milligan said he plans on playing at the next level.
“I want to play on offense and score touchdowns,” Milligan said. “I need to get in better condition.”
Lewis had 53 tackles, 17 for losses, five sacks, forced three fumbles and had 15 quarterback hurries.
White caught 13 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns.
Johnson totaled 55 tackles, six of loss, had two interceptions, broke up four passes and forced two fumbles.
Boxley totaled 60 tackles, 13 for loss and had two sacks and two interceptions. He also totaled 13 quarterback hurries.
