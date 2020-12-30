Ferriday High and Vidalia High were well represented on the All-Distrcti 2-2A squad.
Ferriday running back Daminya Milligan was named District 2-2A Offensive MVP. Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant was named MVP.
Named to the first team for Ferriday were Milligan, senior wide receiver Elijah White, senior tight end and defensive lineman Kylyn Lewis,, junior offensive lineman Dontavius Henderson, senior offensive lineman Vincent Hollins, junior defensive back Sharone Finister, senior defensive back Kobe Johnson, senior linebacker Dontae Boxley and senior defensive lineman Blake Tarver.
Named to the first team for Vidalia were senior offensive lineman Daniel Hartwell and junior linebacker Nickaloes Banks,
Named to the second team for Ferriday were senior quarterback Jyron Milligan, senior running back Jaquaris Davis, junior wide receiver Dylan Boxley, senior tight end Tarver, senior offensive lineman Brunderick Hawkins, White at defensive back and senior linebacker Larin Stampley.
Named to the second team for Vidalia were sophomore wide receiver Chris Brooks, junior offensive lineman Gabe Bourke, senior defensive lineman Chris Davis and sophomore flex Sema’j Hayes. Vidaila senior offensive lineman Ry’krin McMillan was named as an honorable mention.
