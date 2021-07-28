The Miss-Lou Youth Football League for ages 5-12 is holding registration August 21 and August 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Recreation District No. 3 baseball field.
Registration fee is $80 and includes helmet and shoulder pads which must be returned at end of season, jersey, league insurance, team pictures and a trophy.
Age limits for your league age is determined by your birthday age on January 1, 2021.
Cheerleaders can be from 3-12 and their fee includes a uniform, pom poms, insurance and a player and team photo.
Players are urged to attend the sign-ups to be fitted with equipment. Cheerleaders can also be sized.
Registration is also being held at Hometown Sports beginning July 28.
Tryouts will be held at the recreation complex. Tryouts for 8-under is Tuesday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. Tryouts for 10-under will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by tryouts for 13-under at 7:30 p.m.
The draft will be held in the press box.
For more information, call Frank Duson at 601-807-6416 or Mike Bowlin at 601-431-9783.
The 13-under division will be 7-on-7 football.
Junior high teams in the area can form teams and play in the league.
Registration fee is $40.
Volunteer coaches are also needed for the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.