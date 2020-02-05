The nation lost an icon last week — the Miss-Lou lost two icons.
While the nation grieved the loss of Kobe Bryant, the Miss-Lou remembered two men who made quite an impact on the area.
Allen Brown and Gary Hinton always put others before themselves and left quite the legacy.
Brown died January 27 at the age of 76.
I was blessed to know Allen Brown for a long time. He never liked talking about himself. But he was always accommodating.
I never got to watch Allen play ball — which is my big loss — but I had the absolute pleasure watching sons Tim and Burkes play high school and college football.
And, along with Allen, their mother Margaret and sister Jodi were two of their biggest supporters.
They just didn’t come more gracious than Allen Brown.
I had the pleasure of talking with Allen when he and his family moved out to Lake St. John, just before he was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
And, typical Allen, most of what he talked about was trying to get Tony Byrne into the state Hall of Fame.
Brown helped lead the Rebels to a 19-4-1 regular season mark from 1962-64, competing in two Sugar Bowls and a Bluebonnet Bowl.
Brown never played on a losing team, coming close in 1964 when the Rebels went 5-5-1, falling to Tulsa 14-7 in the Bluebonnet Bowl.
In his sophomore and junior years at Natchez-Adams High, the Rebels won the South Big 8 championship.
Brown was recruited by Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, Tulane, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Arkansas.
“It actually came down to LSU and Ole Miss,” Brown told me about 10 years ago. “I was looking hard at LSU and went down there several times. I was thinking about going down there with Mike Morgan. But my three brothers played high school ball with the Pooles and they told me I was going to Ole Miss. It was a lot different then because schools could sign 75 players and then cull them out.”
Brown said the transition from high school to the SEC was a huge one.
“It was faster and you had to be a lot more precise in what you had to do,” he said. “If you didn’t take care of your responsibilities, you let somebody else down. It was quite a change.”
Brown played in the 1965 Senior Bowl, catching two passes from Joe Namath.
“Joe was cocky, but only in front of people,” Brown said. “He really was a nice guy.”
Brown was also selected for the 1965 Chicago All-Star Game.
“Otto Graham was our coach,” Brown said.
But Brown was unable to play in the game as during practice, Illinois linebacker Dick Butkus hit the Ole Miss tight end going across the middle and dislocated his shoulder.
Brown said he enjoyed playing for legendary Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi.
“There were times he could make you feel that tall,” Brown said holding his fingers an inch apart. “But the next day he would pat you on the head and say, ‘Let’s go.’ He really was a super nice guy. And he was a great motivator. The intensity of pro ball was a lot more than college. There was so much more to learn.”
Brown said Lombardi went out of his way to make the players happy.
“He would invite the players’ wives and children over to his house for Thanksgiving,” he said. “He made sure to take care of the wives. He knew if the players were not happy in Green Bay, they would not be happy on the field. He bought the wives mink stoles, washing machines and dryers and jewelry. Back then we would play San Francisco and Los Angeles and just stay on the West Coast. He would fly the wives out there later after we got there to stay.”
Brown’s career ended on December 16, 1967 against Pittsburgh.
“I got hit in the back in a pile-up,” he said. “I thought I had broken a rib at the time. I could hardly breathe. I went to the bathroom later and there was blood when I urinated. I woke up later in a hospital, still had my uniform on.”
Brown stayed in the hospital until January 27, 1968. Doctors did exploratory surgery and found he had a small spleen growing off his spleen and it had been severed.
“I was losing a pint of blood a day,” he said. “I got down to 165 pounds and the doctors told me they didn’t think I should play football anymore. I came back home and recuperated and got back up to 185 pounds. Coach Lombardi had moved on to Washington and Coach (Phil) Bengston sent me a contract. I called him back and told him I couldn’t even go to training camp. My kidney had been exposed and I couldn’t take the chance of being hit.”
Brown caught three passes for 32 yards in 1966.
“I knew I was there to block,” he said. “If you threw the ball 25 times in a game, that was a lot. Bart Starr would complete about 10-to-12 passes a game.”
Brown said Lombardi liked to call audibles and to offset the defense from catching on, he would change up the odd and even numbers used to call where the play was going, which was a big adjustment from what Brown had learned his entire football career.
“I went to block down once and went the wrong way and hit Forrest Gregg above the eye and he had to have 13 stitches,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m sorry.’ He just laughed it off and told me not to worry about it.”
Brown was Ole Miss’ choice in 1994 as part of the SEC Legends, which is an annual award program of the Southeastern Conference designed to honor outstanding former college football players from each of the conference’s twelve member institutions.
Brown served on the Lake St. John Advisory Board for many years.
“When we got married, we had a friend who had a place on the lake and he let us stay there until we went to Green Bay,” Brown said. “It was next door to Bobby and Neet Marks. We bought a house in Natchez in 1966. We decided then that in 15 years or so we would buy a house on the lake.”
Brown retired from Riverside Central Services in Natchez in 2005, after beginning work there in 1976.
“I ran my business like Coach Lombardi,” Brown said. “I had good people around me and put them in their right positions.”
Hinton died January 25 at the age of 56.
I had the pleasure of meeting Gary Hinton while covering Ferriday Dixie Youth Baseball.
Filling the shoes of George Perry would have been a tough task for anybody.
Gary Hinton not only filled it, he walked tall in them.
Gary kept the Ferriday Dixie Youth Baseball League going during the toughest of times.
And when the Vidalia and Ferriday leagues combined with everything going to Vidalia in 2009, Hinton objected, not relenting until the last possible second.
It’s sad to pass those fields now and not see any activity.
Even with the emergence of travel ball, Hinton was determined to hold his ground and make Ferriday Dixie Youth Baseball comparable to even bigger cities.
There was plenty of activity when Gary was overseeing it.
Even during tough times, Hinton persevered and did everything possible for the Ferriday players.
Hinton became president in 2000 and rode it out until the leagues combined.
An elevator was installed in the press box in 1996 because Hinton was partially paralyzed in 1995 from a motorcycle accident.
Friends had carried Hinton up the stairs before he finally said enough is enough and had the elevator installed.
I doubt you would find one at any other DYB park back then.
Getting around in the wheelchair never slowed Hinton down when it came to announcing games and keeping scorebooks.
A donated computer and Hinton’s love of technology led to computerized statistics that provided game-by-game recaps as well as detailed statistics for both individual games and the season.
During a regular Ferriday Dixie Youth Baseball season, Hinton would spend five nights a week at the ballpark, calling games from about 6 to 9:45 p.m., then putting together statistics and coordinating oversight of the volunteers who run the league.
We lost two icons in the Miss-Lou last week.
And like Kobe Bryant, they will never be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.