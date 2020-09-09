Two of the top new coaches are at Mississippi schools.
How’s that for some finally positive news neighbor.
They are also two of the most entertaining coaches in the business.
Athlon’s magazine has Mike Norvell of Florida State ranked No. 1 among new coaches.
Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss is second, Nick Rolovich of Washington State is third and Mike Leach of Mississippi State is fourth.
Former LSU defensive honcho Dave Aranda is No. 7 at Baylor.
Can Kiffin overcome his coaching woes at Tennessee and Southern Cal.
SURE HE CAN. —OK, trying to sound like Ed Orgeron on paper doesn’t work.
Can Leach compete in the rugged SEC West.
Your are not in the PAC-12 anymore.
State will no doubt be entertaining with a pass-happy coach.
Bulldog fans will no longer be pushing the snooze button watching Joe Moorhead’s vanilla offense.
Kylin Hill led the SEC in rushing last year during the regular season with 1,350 yards.
Look for Hill to be more of a pass catcher under Leach.
Offensive lineman Charles Cross is the only five-star prospect the Bulldogs have signed since 2016.
Ole Miss ran the ball more than 60 percent of the time last year. With quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returning after averaging 113 yards rushing a game, don’t expect that to change.
One thing these coaches will notice — their schools will not get preferential treatment.
Just check out the 2020 schedule.
While Alabama and LSU came out with silver spoons, State and Ole Miss have a tough row to hoe.
Ole Miss gets Florida. At least it’s in Oxford. Florida is considered by many to be the team to watch in the SEC.
I was surprised to see the SEC not adding Florida to Mississippi State’s home schedule. How good would it have been to have Dan Mullen back in Starkville against Leach?
Mississippi State has to go to LSU to start its season.
That’s the first time these two teams meet in the opener since 2007 when LSU won 45-0 in Starkville.
Oh, and the Tigers also won a national championship that year. LSU opened against Georgia in 1990 and 1991.
The first of those games was on Tigervision. That was before ESPN franchises and SEC Network.
Alabama gets Missouri at home. Seriously, who out there is surprised with that one.
LSU has the tougher task because it will be Mike Leach’s first game at State. And when it comes to Leach, you have to expect the unexpected. And be ready for anything and everything.
Alabama and LSU have the traditional open date before their meeting in Baton Rouge on November 14.
LSU is at Arkansas the week after, while Alabama will host Kentucky.
Both teams seem to always struggle after their meetings, so Alabama may have a tougher time against a much-improved Kentucky team.
The Egg Bowl will be played (or we hope will be played) on November 28 at Ole Miss.
That’s when Leach and Kiffin will see what a real rivalry looks like.
With the number of teams not playing this year, this game should still have some serious bowl ramifications.
And you count on the pre-game and post-game banter being very lively.
Welcome to the SEC.
