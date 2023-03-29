When prep stars graduate from this area and make big splashes at the next level, it brings me tremendous joy and pride. And fortunately for us in this area, we have so many fascinating collegiate careers to follow. And it covers all the major sports.
Look at Neville’s Will Campbell at LSU. When he’s not on your local commercial talking about protecting his quarterback, he’s earning All-SEC accolades as a true freshman. Heck his former high school teammate Zalance Heard is hoping to do the same as Campbell and start immediately on the offensive line next fall. Imagine how crazy that would be.
In basketball, Neville’s PD McCraney earned second-team all-conference honors at Hinds Community College this season, and Ouachita’s Madelyn Fletcher is doing her thing in our own backyard with the ULM softball team.
Lion track stars Jeremy Nelson and Kashie Crockett continue to dominate for the Ragin Cajuns down south.
By the way, there are plenty more I could name, but for column length sake, we’ll cap it there.
My two favorite stories going currently, though, involve LSU’s Josh Pearson and Alabama’s Kade Woods.
Pearson gets more “pub” because he stayed with the major in-state university, and the Tigers are currently the top team in the country. So let’s start with the former OCS Eagle Woods.
Heading into last weekend, Woods led all Alabama relievers with 22 strikeouts. He even picked up his first save against Florida on March 17, fanning all seven batters he faced in 2.2 innings of work.
That’s remarkable for several reasons.
For starters, Florida was the No. 2 team in the country when Woods mowed down the competition. But to those who have followed Woods’ story, it’s truly inspiring to see Woods go from an abrupt season-ending injury his final year at OCS to becoming a standout for the Crimson Tide.
Back in 2021, then OCS head coach John Parker told The Ouachita Citizen that he noticed something was different about Woods’ velocity and delivery, which later revealed a major ligament injury in Woods’ elbow. In 2022, Woods recovered from Tommy John Surgery as a true freshman and has now racked up the fourth most strikeouts among Alabama pitchers as a true freshman. I suppose West Monroe pitching coach Brent Achord was right when he said the following after Woods carved up the Rebels in 2021, “Kade Woods is the best high school guy I’ve seen maybe ever. He’s SEC ready now.”
Good call, Coach.
Pearson overcame adversity too. With a highly regarded signing class that featured the likes of Jared Jones and Paxton Kling, along with potentially season-changing transfers like Tommy White, earning a spot in LSU’s lineup became far more difficult. And after enduring some struggles in the fall, Pearson’s opportunities were limited at the start of the season.
But LSU head coach Jay Johnson never gave up on Pearson.
“We have good pitching on our staff so he scuffled a little bit in the fall,” Johnson said at a press conference earlier this year. “I paid no mind because of what I saw last year, then he scuffled a little bit in early spring and the early season and then Brayden Jobert hits the ball over the fence and Paxton Kling is running like a deer and playing good defense while taking quality at-bats.”
Before the first SEC series of the season, Johnson gave Pearson the start, and boy has Pearson been delivering ever since.
After taking on Top 15 foes Texas A&M and Arkansas, Pearson collected seven hits and six RBIs. He had six straight games with a hit before failing to get a hit in the series finale against Arkansas. In that game he didn’t have a hit, he made one of the best plays of the season by taking a ball that bounced directly off the wall and delivering a perfect throw to second base in time. It was so good, the television cameras caught Pearson saying, “Wow” to himself.
I’d say Pearson earned his keep in the lineup.
I’ll never be one to wave the pom-poms for the teams I cover, but I have a soft spot for watching prep stars make headlines at the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.