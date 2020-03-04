Monterey High School’s boys won their first playoff game since 2014 as the Wolves advanced past district rival Oak Hill 61-45 Friday in Harrisonburg.
Monterey’s gym is not big enough to host a playoff game.
The Wolves swept Oak Hill during the regular season, winning both games.
“I knew they would come out with their hair on fire,” said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. “I feel like we would have played better on our home court. But we withstood their rallies and were able to move on. It’s good to break that ice on not advancing in a while.”
Monterey led 25-20 at halftime, but only by three going into the final period.
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 17 points, while Tyson Young added 13.
Monterey, the No. 7 seed, played at No. 23 Stanley Tuesday night.
The results of that game are in the A section.
Stanley, No. 23, upset No. 10 Singer 56-45 Friday.
“Stanley had a couple of players out early and picked up another kid at mid-term,” Richard said. “They are definitely not a true No. 23.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.