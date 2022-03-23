Monterey High’s baseball team scored two rums in the fifth and three in the sixth on its way to an 8-4 win over Family Community Christian School Thursday in Winnsboro.

The two were scheduled to play in the Vidalia Tournament on Thursday, but that tournament was cancelled.

Ethan Heard collected three singles to lead the Monterey offense.

Kerry King doubled twice.

Young doubled, while Conner Boyd, JJ Farris, Blount, and Colby Barfoot and Bryce Barfoot singled.

Jake Crawford walked twice.

Barfoot and Landon Duncan pitched for the Wolves.

“We put the ball in play,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “We got one or two runs in an inning, when we should have had three or four. We just left too many runners on base.”

The Wolves cruised past Georgetown 18-2 on Saturday in Monterey. The Wolves host Oak Hill Thursday.

