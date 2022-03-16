Monterey High’s baseball team picked up wins over St. Joseph Plaucheville and Block, while falling to Jena last week.

Monterey defeated Block 12-2 Monday in Monterey.

JJ Farris picked up the win over Block.

Jake Crawford and Conner Boyd had two hits each.

The Wolves routed St. Joseph 26-8 Saturday.

Kerry King collected four hits.

Crawford, Ethan Heard and Bryce Barfoot had three hits each, while Boyd added two.

Landon Duncan picked up the win on the mound.

King and Boyd had two hits each in the 18-8 loss to Jena.

“We’re getting our feet up under us a little bit,” said Monterey baseball coach Eric Richard. “Things will really start shaking themselves out over the next month.”

Monterey faces Family Community Christian School Thursday.

  

