With only one starter returning from the 2021 Class B semifinal team, Monterey baseball coach Eric Richard counting on several young players this season.
Last year, Monterey was eliminated in the Class B Regionals, falling to Anacoco.
The Wolves, the No. 6 seed, finished its season at 12-5.
“It’s the same way every year,” Richard said. “Our baseball doesn’t really start until basketball is over. It’s always been we’ll be a lot better at the end than in the beginning. We do have a lot of new starters. We have a number of unproven players. It should be a fun team. A lot of these kids have waited their turns and are hungry to play.”
The lone returning starter is senior Nathan Blount, who hit .469 last season.
Four players who were on the all-parish baseball team last year have graduated, while junior Tyson King transferred to Adams Christian.
Other seniors on Monterey are utility player Bryce Barfoot, first-time catcher Treyton Carrier, and Blaise Bass.
Juniors Cooper Wells and Kolby Barfoot, sophomore Brian Tillman and freshman Landon Duncan will also be counted on.
Duncan was one of the Wolves’ top pitchers as an eighth-grader last year.
“We don’t have a dominant pitcher, but we have more depth,” Richard said. “I really like this bunch. I’m anxious to see what they can do.”
