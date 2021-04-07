Monterey’s baseball team lost two tight games to Glenmora last week, but the Wolves also lost one of its top players in a bizarre accident after a grand slam.
On Thursday, Glenmora defeated Monterey 9-8 on a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
In the fourth inning, Monterey’s Jake Crawford hits a grand slam home run. Crawford missed first base and on his attempt to go back to first base on the turf, had a misstep and fell, breaking his hip.
“Jake was able to pull his leg around and circle the bases,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “We put ice on it and he was able to move around a little bit. His mom took him to the hospital and he was found to have an avulsion fracture. It’s one of the craziest things I have ever seen in all my years of coaching. And he was really coming on for us. He’s out for the year, and we are really going to miss him.”
The Wolves fell to Glenmora 7-4 in nine inning on March 30.
Glenmora scored one run in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to send the game into extra innings.
“Ethan (Clark) pitched eight innings and did a great job,” Richard said. “He is really becoming one of the elite pitchers like I have had in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.