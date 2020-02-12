With four seniors and five juniors, Monterey baseball coach Patrick Wells is excited about his third squad for the 2020 season.
The Wolves finished 8-10 last season, falling to Bell City in the first round of the playoffs.
“We were real young when I took over, but now it’s our time to shine,” Wells said. “We’ve got a good group that has really grown up.”
The seniors are returning first team all-district players Jacob Spinks and Cooper Roach, along with Dawson Thompson and Tailor Farris.
“Cooper is coming off surgery from last year, so I will be using him as a designated hitter early in the season before putting him at shortstop,” Wells said.
Spinks signed a baseball scholarship with Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Spinks said his fastball, which peaks at around 89, is his favorite pitch.
“When Jacob gets out of school, he runs home to get something to eat and then he’s back working out or in the batting cage,” said Monterey baseball coach Patrick Wells. “He has a great work ethic.”
Juniors are Ethan Clark, Mason Wells, Charlie Tarver, Daylen Gray and Aidynn Harper.
Joining Spinks on the mound for spot duty are Clark, Ferris, Kerry King and Wells.
“We’re eager to get started,” Wells said. “The guys have been doing a lot of work on their own. We’ve got more games this year, so we’re expecting better things.”
