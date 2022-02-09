Monterey baseball coach Eric Richard knows this year’s team will be stepping on the diamond in a different role.
“We’ve gone from the hunter to having a bull’s eye on our backs,” Richard said.
Richard, the 2021 Class B Coach of the Year, led the Wolves to the Class B semifinals behind pitcher Ethan Clark, who was named to the first team.
The No. 20 Wolves upset Pitkin before falling to eventual champion Choudrant, 1-0.
“Last year was great,” Richard said. “We got hot at the right time and played well at the right time. We lost some key players, but our underclassmen can call on their experience from last year to deal with some pressure situations.”
Richard must replace Clark,
Richard said the award is for Monterey High and the entire community.
“When we go to a restaurant in our baseball uniforms people ask where we are from,” Richard said. Who was 7-4, posting a 1.50 earned run average, striking out 108 and walking 29.
“We don’t have Ethan to lean on this year,” Richard said. “He could give us six or seven good innings. We’re going to have to pitch by committee this year.”
Four seniors Richard will be relying on as pitchers are Kerry King, Jake Crawford, JJ Farris and Ethan Heard.
King batted .480 with 11 stolen bases and scoring 19 runs.
Crawford hit .460, driving 13 runs.
Heard batted .342 with 16 RBI.
Junior Bryce Barfoot, sophomore Colby Barfoot and freshman Rooster Wells will also see time on the mound.
Other seniors on the team are Tyler Farrell and Connor Boyd.
Richard said, like last year, this year’s team will have to get better as the year goes along.
“It’s going to take a while to get our feet underneath us, especially with me coaching basketball,” Richard said. “We’re going to have to play our way into shape. And there will be a lot more position swapping.”
Monterey will compete in the Block Jamboree on February 19 bedore opening the season at Block on Febuary 26.
The Wolves’ first home game will be March 8 against LaSalle after competing in the Harrisonburg Tournament March 4-5.
The Wolves will also compete in the Vidalia Tournament March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.