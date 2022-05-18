Monterey High’s baseball team placed three players on the All-District 6B team, and four on the second team.

Named to the first team for the Wolves were sophomore infielder Tyson Young, senior infielder Kerry King and junior outfielder Nathan Blount.

Named to the second team were senior infielder Ethan Heard, senior outfielder Jake Crawford, senior outfielder Conner Boyd and senior catcher JJ Farris.

King led the Wolves with a .644 batting average.

Young batted .513 for the Wolves, while Blount finished the season with a .469 batting average.

   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.