Monterey High’s baseball team opened its season with a 4-1 win over LaSalle in the Harrisonburg Tournament Thursday.

“That was a good win for us and a good way to get the season started,” Richard said.

LaSalle did not score until two outs in the seventh inning.

J.J. Farriss picked up the win over four innings, while Landon Duncan got the save.

Kerry King doubled and singled for the Wolves, while Ethan Heard and Conner Boyd had two hits each.

“It was a good way to start considering we had very few practices,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard.

Monterey defeated Block 21-6 on Friday.

“We didn’t play as well as we did against LaSalle,” Richard said.

Ethan Heard led Monterey with four hits. Kerry King added three hits, while JJ Farris and Tyler Ferrell had two hits each.

King got the win, striking out eight over four innings.

Monterey plays at Jena Thursday and at St. Joseph Plauchevlle Saturday..

