It was close and not so close for Monterey High’s baseball team last week as the Wolves lost to Oak Hill 13-12 Thursday before falling to Avoyelles Charter 18-4 on Saturday.
“I walked off the field Saturday thinking I would rather almost lose 18-4 than 13-12, but that’s not true,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “You always want your team to be competitive. We just didn’t finish against Oak Hill. We actually should have won both games against them (6-4 loss on March 23).”
Ethan Clark and Charlie Tarver had two hits each for the Wolves.
Avoyelles Charter’s baseball team scored nine runs in the third inning and added six in the fifth against Monterey Saturday in Monterey.
The Wolves finished with five hits on the day.
BB Ragusa and Seth Rousseau drew three walks each for Avoyelles Charter.
“Our pitching let us down a little bit,” Richard said. “Avoyelles Charter has a very good team.”
Monterey’s game with Glenmora scheduled for Monterey was rained out Tuesday.
The Wolves play at Glenmora Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.