Monterey boys blast Grant By Joey Martin Nov 24, 2021 5 hrs ago It was a tale of two blowouts as the Monterey boys cruised past Grant 51-32, while the Lady Wolves fell 66-29."It was probably our most complete game of the year for the boys," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. "The girls weren't ready to play, and they got all over us. We got what we deserved."In the boys game, Conner Boyd and Phillip Atkins led the Wolves with 13 points each, bwhile Brandon Tiffee added 12. "We've got five kids playing the majority of the minutes and they are scoring pretty even," Richard said.Addy LaCaze paced Monterey's girls with 12.
