Monterey High’s boys improved 13-4 with a 58-30 win over University Christian Friday in Monterey.
“We’re finally seeing some consistency and getting into a rhythm,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “We usually play 16 games before Christmas. But it’s something everyone has had to deal with.”
Ethan Clark led the Wolves with 24 points.
Monterey’s girls fell to University 53-37.
Allie Lipsey paced the Lady Wolves with 17 points.
“The girls played much better than they have been playing,” Richard said.
Monterey plays at Glenmora Friday before hosting Grace Christian for Senior Night on Tuesday.
Grace Christian does not have a girls team.
Monterey boys are stil fighting to get a home playoff game this season.
Richard said he does not know this season if the Wolves will have to play at another gym fora home playoff game at this point.
