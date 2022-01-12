Monterey High started off the new year with a bang as the Wolves defeated the Vidalia 54-44 on the Vikings’ home court.

“That was a good win for us,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. 

The game was added to the schedule after Monterey’s game against Montgomery on January 4 was cancelled because of the death of a Montgomery coach’s wife.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Richard said. “We did get a little winded in the fourth quarter.”

It was the first win for a Monterey team over Vidalia since 1976 when Jack Bairnsfather’s team handed Vidalia its second loss in four years on the Vikings’ home court with a 68-67 win.

Monterey used a 3-pointer from Nathan Blount with eight seconds remaining to take a 16-9 lead over Vidalia at the end of the first quarter.

“We were just not ready to play,” said Vidalia coach Damus Smith. “I told the guys they better be ready because Monterey has a good team.”

Blount led all scorers with 21 points.

“Nathan has gotten better all year,” Richard said. “He is more confident and more aggressive.”

A basket by Phillip Atkins with 4:42 remaining in the second quarter extended Monterey’s lead to 23-9.

Two free throws from Trenton Davis and a free throw by Chris Brooks were the lone points Vidalia had in the second quarter as the Wolves led 28-12.

Two baskets by Davis, and baskets by Brooks and Louis Jordan cut the Monterey lead to 33-25 quick 3:13 to play in the third quarter.

A free throw from Blount and basket by Phillip Atkins pushed the Monterey lead back up to 37-25.

Traveon Hill’s basket cut the Monterey lead to 37-30 before Blount scored just before the end of the third quarter to give the Wolves a 39-30 lead going into the final period.

A 3-pointer by Blount early in the final period put Monterey up 42-32, and a basket by Brandon Tiffee gave Monterey a 12 point lead.

Braden Atkins put Monterey up 48-34 with 4:30 remaining and the Wolves held on for the win.

Phillip and Braden Atkins added nine points each.

“The team played well,” Richard said. “This was a good contest against a quick and athletic team.”

Vidalia was led by Davis with 17 points. Hill and Brooks had nine each.

Monterey’s game Friday with Dodson has been cancelled because of COVID issues at Dodson.

Vidalia’s game against Sicily Island was cancelled because the Lady Vikings has COVID issues and the Sicily Island boys have COVID issues.

Vidalia hosted Ferriday in a boys game only Tuesday night. Monterey hosted University.

  

