Braden Atkins goes in for a basket in an earlier contest.

 By Wes Faulk

Monterey High boys basketball coach Eric Richard may be feeling a bit snakebite after his team dropped two one-point contests in its last two games.

“That’s just the way competition is,” Richard said. “Somewhere down the line we’ll win one like that.”

Monterey’s boys fell to University Academy 39-38 Friday in Alexandria before falling to Grace Christian 54-53 in overtime in Monterey Monday. That game was a make-up game from an earlier postponement.

Richard was already short-handed without Braden Atkins, who separated his shoulder on Friday against University when Brandon Tiffee left Monday’s game in the fourth quarter with a turned ankle.

“We’re still not shooting the ball as well as we did earlier in the season,” Richard said.

Conner Boyd led Monterey with 18 points, while Nathan Blount added 15.

“We’re not clicking offensively, but the boys are really playing hard,” Richard said.

Monterey’s girls cruised to a 55-10 Monday as Richard went to his subs six minutes into the game.

Addy LaCaze led Monterey with 10 points.

The boys loss at University was just as tough to take.

“We had a lay-up in our hands when the buzzer went off,” Richard said. “We just needed a half-second more. But we played them much better this time than we did first time around (59-43 loss).”

Nathan Blount led Monterey with 15 points, while Connor Boyd added 13.

The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Lions 37-28.

LaCaze led Monterey with 16 points, while Allie Lipsey added 13.

Monterey’s boys, 17-6, are ranked No. 13 in Class B power rankings.

The Lady Wolves, 13-8, are ranked No. 19 in Class B at 12-7.

Monerey hosts Glenmora on Friday.

The Wolves travel to Grace Christian on Tuesday before ending the regular season on February 11 at home against Oak Hill. 

  

