Monterey's boys fell to Grace Christian 36-26 Friday in Alexandria.
"I think we set basketball back 150 years," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard.
Monterey led by one at halftime, but was outscored 4-0 in the third period.
"We just couldn't get any of our shots to fall," Richard said. "They guys played hard, it was just one of them nights."
Ethan Clark led Monterey with 10 points.
Grace Christian does not have a girls team.
Monterey played host to Oak Hill on Tuesday.
Monterey’s boys, 11-3, are ranked No. 13 in Class B power rankings as of Tuesday.
The top 15 host a first-round playoff game.
The Lady Wolves, 8-5, are ranked No. 17 in Class B.
The Wolves host University Academy Friday.
Monterey will host Grace Christian on February 9 after traveling to Harrisonburg on February 2.
The Wolves’ and Lady Wolves’ final regular season game will be played on February 12 at Oak Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.