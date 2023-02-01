Sitting on the bubble to make the LHSAA Division V non-select playoffs, the Monterey Wolves boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Country Day of Alexandria, by defeating the Tigers 68-55 Tuesday in Monterey.
The Wolves are sitting at No. 31 in the Division IV non-select power rankings.
“We had to have that one,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “I thought we played really well. I challenged the kids before the game. We have no margin for error at this point. They responded in a big way.”
Jack Magoun led Monterey with 23 points. Nathan Blount added 21 and Talon Blount 12.
Country Day does not have a girls team.
Monterey plays at Grace Christian Friday.
Delta Charter girls cruise
Delta Charter’s Lady Storm defeated Sicily Island 67-27 Monday in Sicily Island.
The game was played Monday because of scheduling conflicts.
Delta Charter’s boys played at Sicily Island Wednesday.
Roniya Ellis scored 21 points for the Lady Storm.
Chyann Lee added 20, and Carlee Short 11.
Delta Charter plays at Tensas Friday.
Ferriday splits with Mangham
Ferriday HIgh’s boys used strong defense to defeat Mangham 54-22 in Ferriday Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans fell to Mangham 57-49.
Ferriday’s boys are sitting at No. 16 in Division IV non-select with a 13-8 record.
“We were very solid tonight,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis.
The Trojans outscored the Dragons 27-0 in the second quarter.
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 24 ponts, while Montrell Reynolds and Keynan Milligan added 10 points each.
Myla Harbor led the Lady Trojans with 25 points, while Anashia Hawkins added 11.
“We made some crucial mistakes in the final minutes,” said Lady Trojans head coach Lisa Abron. “It was a very physical game.”
Ferriday plays at Oak Grove Friday.
Vidalia drops two to Oak Grove.
Vidalia High Sweetheart Game was not very sweet for the home team, as the Vikings and Lady Vikings fell to Oak Grove in District 2-2A action Tuesday in Vidalia.
The Vikings fell to Oak Grove 62-55, while the Lady Vikings lost 42-9.
In the girls game, Oak Grove stormed out to a 20-4 lead behind the play of 6-foot-4 eighth-grade center Caroline Bradley.
In the boys game, Oak Grove used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the Vikings.
The Tigers shot 15 free throws in the final period, while Vidalia did not shoot a free throw in the second half.
Chris Brooks led the Vikings with 19 points, while Louis Jordan added 14.
Jordan, Marc Perkins and Elmari Lewis all fouled out for the Vikings.
Jackson Bradley, the sister of Caroline Bradley and quarterback of the state championship football team, led the Tigers with 24.
