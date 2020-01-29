It wasn't pretty, but it was a win as Monterey's boys defeated Grace Christian 51-48 Friday in Monterey.
"It was a win, and it was district which makes it good," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "But we had a nine-point lead and let it get down to two, which is kind of our story. Grace Christian is much improved and played very well. We slept-walked a little bit and let them back in it."
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 24 points.
There was no girls game as Grace Christian does not have a girls team.
The Lady Wolves fell to Class 2A Avoyelles Charter 71-30 Thursday in Monterey.
Avoyelles Charter has lost only one game -- that to Class 5A Pineville.
Avoyelles Charter is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A power rankings.
"They have a very good basketball team," said Lady Wolves coach Cary Shively. "They jumped on us 12-0 and we never recovered. It was a good experience and hopefully we can learn from it."
Monterey plays at University Academy in Alexandria Friday in a district game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.