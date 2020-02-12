Monterey High’s boys outscored Glenmora 7-4 in the second overtime to defeat the Wildcats 52-49 Friday in Monterey.
“That was some kind of ballgame,” said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. “It wasn’t always pretty, but both teams played hard. Baskets were hard to come by. It was physical at both ends. We were resilient and found a way to win.”
Monterey’s Trey Boyd hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining that sent the game into overtime at 43-43.
Both teams scored two points in the second overtime.
“We missed some free throws that could have clinched it then,” Richard said.
Ethan Clark led Monterey with 15 points, while Boyd added 14.
“That was a huge win for us,” Richard said.
Monterey’s girls defeated Glenmora 55-45 to move into a tie for first place in district with the Lady Wildcats.
Monterey led 16-13 after one quarter and 27-19 at halftime.
“We missed some free throws early in the fourth quarter, but made them late when we needed to,” said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. “The girls executed well on offense and played good defense.”
Andy Gray led Monterey with 18 points, while Harlie Murray added 14 and Allie Lipsey 13.
Jada Boults scored eight of here 16 points in the final period for Glenmora.
Monterey is sitting at No. 8 in the Class B power rankings.
The Wolves host Oak Hill Friday. The girls brackets will be released Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.