Monterey’s boys captured the Harrisonburg Tournament Saturday, posting wins over Converse and LaSalle.

The Wolves went 3-0, defeating Converse 60-55 Saturday and LaSalle 63-29 in the championship game.

“”We played good basketball,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “Converse is a scrappy, physical team.”

Nathan Blount led Monterey with 16 points, while Braden Atkins added 14, Conner Boyd 13 and Phillip Atkins 11.

“We’re scoring pretty good in all five spots,” Richard said.

The Wolves cruised past LaSalle 63-29.

Braden Atkins led the way with 16 points, while Blount added 15 and Boyd 12.

“We played pretty well defensively,” Richard said. “We took away some of their strengths.”

The Wolves defeated Epps 82-61 Thursday in the Harrisonburg Tournament.

Braden Atkins led Monterey with 27 points. Boyd added 25, while Blount scored 15.

Phillip Atkins dished out 13 assists.

“Phillip is the straw that stirs the drink,” Richard said. “He does a great job of setting up everything.”

The Lady Wolves defeated Epps 37-26.

Addy LaCaze led Monterey with 13 points, while Allie Lipsey added 12.

The Lady Wolves fell to LaSalle 51-37 in the finals.

Lipsey led Monterey with 27 points.

Monterey swept Georgetown in Georgetown Monday.

The Lady Wolves posted a 55-36 win, while Monterey’s boys cruised to a 69-21 victory.

“Both teams played well,” Richard said. “I really thought the girls game was going to be a harder game to win but the girls shot the ball well. It was a good win for us.”

Allie Lipsey led Monterey with 26 points. Addy LaCaze added 14 and Macee Green 13.

Monterey’s boys led Montgomery 53-10 at halftime.

Nathan Blount made eight 3-pointers in the first half, and scored 29 points.

Braden Atkins added 16.

Monterey hosts LaSalle Thursday before taking off for the Christmas break.

Monterey plays at Montgomery on January 4, 2022.

   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.